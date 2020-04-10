iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,749,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,490. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

