iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4,573.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 356,818 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,218,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,312,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

