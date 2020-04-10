iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.57. 42,218,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,312,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

