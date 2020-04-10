iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.