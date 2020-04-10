iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.