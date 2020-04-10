iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lessened by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,969,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,555,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,049. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.