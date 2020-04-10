iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $621,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $215.92. 175,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.36. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $261.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7253 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.