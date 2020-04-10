iTicoin (ITI) Market Cap Achieves $38,063.74

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. iTicoin has a total market cap of $38,063.74 and $192.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00017245 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 391.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.02718628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00203029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.