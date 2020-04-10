Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

POFCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $892.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.