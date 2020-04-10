Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Surgery Partners Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Surgery Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.88. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

