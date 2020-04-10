Jefferies Financial Group Comments on T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

