Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,086,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,195,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $377.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.