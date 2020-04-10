K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.31 million and a PE ratio of 22.63. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.47.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

