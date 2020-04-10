Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,261,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,667 shares of company stock worth $1,114,497. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

