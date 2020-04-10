Kava Price Tops $0.50 (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007296 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.02745070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00201716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 108,423,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,634,554 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.