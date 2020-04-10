Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

