Kin (KIN) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox and Stellarport. Kin has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $21,821.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02730050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00202490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, DDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, Allbit, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

