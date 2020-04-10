Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Reaches $6.39 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $47,810.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004792 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

