Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.10 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005790 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit and Binance. Komodo has a total market cap of $47.59 million and $2.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00531318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00139833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00078734 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004741 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,164,185 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bittrex, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

