Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 19,491,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,737,222. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

