Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. 4,877,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.72. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

