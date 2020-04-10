Kyber Network (KNC) One Day Volume Tops $41.72 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $88.41 million and approximately $41.72 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00007118 BTC on exchanges including Neraex, Tidex, DEx.top and Coinone. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 389.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,224,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,893,132 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, Poloniex, OTCBTC, TDAX, Coinrail, Binance, Coinone, Liqui, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx, ABCC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Neraex, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Tidex, Bithumb, CPDAX, AirSwap, Coinnest, Huobi and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

