Lantz Financial LLC Buys 11,774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.