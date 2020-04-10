Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.48. 3,199,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.59. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Linde from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

