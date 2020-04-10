Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. 1,497,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

