Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. 4,728,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,242. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

