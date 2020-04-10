Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.12. 698,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,578. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

