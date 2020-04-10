Lantz Financial LLC Sells 3,858 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. comprises 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 179,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.95. 4,417,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

