Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,119 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

LVS stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.93%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.