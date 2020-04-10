Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s (FWONK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.56 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

