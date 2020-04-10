LINA Price Up 3.4% This Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. LINA has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $149,353.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 375.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.02709356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00201880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,624,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.