Lindsay Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lindsay in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lindsay’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE LNN opened at $101.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

