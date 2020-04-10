Lisk (LSK) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00014173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit and Coindeal. Lisk has a market cap of $120.80 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019628 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005655 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,061,952 coins and its circulating supply is 122,976,241 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, BitBay, Huobi, CoinEgg, OKEx, Bitbns, Poloniex, YoBit, Coindeal, Bittrex, Coinroom, ChaoEX, Exrates, Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, COSS, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinbe and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.