Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $48,332.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.02389642 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001664 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,899.67 or 0.99744602 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 670,951,706 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Exrates, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

