LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $23,865.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003073 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Fatbtc and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017280 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003605 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, YoBit, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.