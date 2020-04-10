Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Tops $10.71 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, Loki has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $7,871.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,200,019 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

