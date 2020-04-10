Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.0281 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Loopring has a market cap of $28.82 million and $3.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit and Binance. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 389.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,242,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx, IDAX, Tokenomy, Upbit, Ethfinex, YoBit, Bittrex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bitbns, AirSwap, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

