Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. 6,202,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

