M Partners Comments on Atico Mining Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Investment analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.43.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

