MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Achieves Market Cap of $24.74 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $194,472.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02744756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202340 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

