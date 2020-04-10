Matchpool (GUP) Market Cap Reaches $120,451.14

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Matchpool has a market cap of $120,451.14 and $56.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.02745070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00201716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.