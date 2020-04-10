MedicCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15,969.59 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,969.59 and approximately $41.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

