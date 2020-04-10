M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 24,260 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

