M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 25,877 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

