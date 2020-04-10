M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 4,007 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of CGI worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in CGI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CGI by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 645,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,997,000 after purchasing an additional 93,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CGI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of GIB opened at $60.13 on Friday. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.