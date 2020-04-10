M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,805 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:MTB opened at $114.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

