M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,677 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.18.

NYSE BLK opened at $471.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.74 and a 200 day moving average of $480.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

