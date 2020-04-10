M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,782,118 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782,118 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.67% of Kosmos Energy worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 620,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 125,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

NYSE KOS opened at $0.93 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $372.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

