M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 481,953 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 165.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,953 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after buying an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Shares of FITB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

