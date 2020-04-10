M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,472 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fortis worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

